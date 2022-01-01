Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Cherry Hill

Go
Cherry Hill restaurants
Toast

Cherry Hill restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen

1536 Kings Highway N. #2, Cherry Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon B.L.T.$17.00
Pan seared salmon, caper mayo, spring mix, tomato, avocado, bacon on grilled bread
More about Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen
Canela Mexican Cafe image

 

Canela Mexican Cafe

2442 Route 38, Cherry Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon with Cream of Poblanos peppers & Corn.$22.50
Grilled Salmon with Cream of Poblanos peppers & Corn. Served with Mexican Rice and Vegetables (Tri-color Bell peppers , green Squash, Yellow Squash, red Onions and Spinach)
More about Canela Mexican Cafe

