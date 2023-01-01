Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Cherry Hill
/
Cherry Hill
/
Spaghetti
Cherry Hill restaurants that serve spaghetti
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lamberti's Tutti Toscani
1491 Brace Road, Cherry Hill
Avg 4.5
(1528 reviews)
KIDS SPAGHETTI & MB
$9.50
More about Lamberti's Tutti Toscani
Amici
312 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill
No reviews yet
Spaghetti Positano
$35.00
Tossed with jumbo crabmeat & fresh tomatoes in garlic and olive oil
More about Amici
Browse other tasty dishes in Cherry Hill
Grilled Chicken
Chocolate Brownies
Chili
Cookies
Caesar Salad
Clams
Quesadillas
Chicken Tenders
More near Cherry Hill to explore
Marlton
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Collingswood
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Haddonfield
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Mount Laurel
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Maple Shade
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Merchantville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Somerdale
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(639 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(154 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1038 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(182 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(653 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston