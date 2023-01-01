Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Cherry Hill
/
Cherry Hill
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Cherry Hill restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Terry's Cafe
101 Woodcrest Road, Cherry Hill
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
More about Terry's Cafe
25 Burgers- New - 4 Easton Ave
4 Easton Ave, New Brunswick
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.25
More about 25 Burgers- New - 4 Easton Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Cherry Hill
Tiramisu
Fettuccine Alfredo
Enchiladas
Hummus
Clams
Calamari
Pies
Ravioli
More near Cherry Hill to explore
Marlton
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Collingswood
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Haddonfield
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Mount Laurel
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Maple Shade
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Merchantville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Somerdale
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(649 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1045 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(187 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(227 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(658 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston