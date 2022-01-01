Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Cherry Hill

Cherry Hill restaurants
Cherry Hill restaurants that serve tacos

Erlton Tacos GF image

 

Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen

1536 Kings Highway N. #2, Cherry Hill

Erlton Tacos GF$10.00
Marinated taco seasoned chicken, monterey & cheddar cheese blend, pico, avocado cream on flour tortillas, served w/kale slaw. GF (corn tortillas by request)
Birria Tacos image

 

Canela Mexican Cafe

2442 Route 38, Cherry Hill

Birria tacos$13.99
3 Flour Tortilla Filled with Beef and Cheese. Topped with onions, Cilantro and Served with va side of Broth and Limes.
Kids Tacos$6.99
Two tacos with your choice of meat and cheese.
Street Tacos
Individually Sold Topped with Onions and Cilantro $3 or Lettuce, Cream & Cheese. $3.5
