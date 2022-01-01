Go
Cherry Street Kitchen

We have Curb Side Pick-Up . We serve a variety lunch and pastry items. In addition to sausage rolls, sandwiches, salads, and specialty items.
Ask about our ready to go meals.  
We cater for all size events and deliver.  

111 W Fifth St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Turkey Chipotle Melt$12.50
Caprese Melt$12.00
Salad Santa Fe$14.50
Half & Half$14.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
TAB$12.75
Orange Juice$3.00
Wilbur Wrap$5.00
Humboldt$12.50
Location

111 W Fifth St

Tulsa OK

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
