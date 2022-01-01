Cherry Street Kitchen
We have Curb Side Pick-Up . We serve a variety lunch and pastry items. In addition to sausage rolls, sandwiches, salads, and specialty items.
Ask about our ready to go meals.
We cater for all size events and deliver.
111 W Fifth St
Popular Items
Location
111 W Fifth St
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Cellar Dweller
Come in and enjoy!
fROOT Bowls
We take smoothies to a new level by blending them extra thick & topped with fresh ingredients.
Your bowl is vegan, dairy free with no added sugar. We will meet any dietary restriction, lifestyle or goal.
It's a complete meal that's packed with nutrients!
The Local Bison
Come in and enjoy!
Arena Pub and Grill
Come in and enjoy!