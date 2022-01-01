Go
Toast

Cherubic Tea

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES

13238 Jamboree Rd. • $

Avg 4.4 (1490 reviews)

Popular Items

Strawberry Cloudtea$6.50
Avocado Sweet Dew$6.50
Grape Cloudtea$6.50
Mochi Nono$6.50
Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea$5.50
Super Combo$6.50
Super Grapefruit$5.95
Chestnut Pudding Coconut Milk$6.50
Super Watermelon$5.95
Super Kiwi$5.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13238 Jamboree Rd.

Irvine CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

H2O Poke & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8010

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8010 - The Market Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston