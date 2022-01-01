Go
Chesapeake Market & Deli

Fast, Casual, Friendly
Serving all the freshest flavors of the Bay!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7150 Lake Shore Dr. • $

Avg 4.2 (174 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$7.99
Chesapeake Salad$12.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, hearts of palm, cranberries, sunflower seeds, avocado, green olives and feta.
Cheesesteak$14.99
Chopped steak, grilled onions, your choice of fixings and provolone cheese.
Old Bay Wings$12.99
Jumbo wings seasoned Bay style, tossed in your choice of housemade wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese.
Egg & Cheese Sammy$4.99
Cream of Crab Soup$12.99
Our famous recipe loaded with crab.
8 oz Bay-Sized Burger$12.99
Our steak burger patty with lettuce, tomato, and crispy onions topped with cheese on a brioche or pretzel bun with Bay fries..
Mac 'n Cheese$6.99
Classic Gyro$13.99
Sliced lamb and beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta and tzatziki.
Turkey Club$13.99
Shaved turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese and on toast.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7150 Lake Shore Dr.

North Beach MD

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
