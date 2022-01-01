Chesapeake restaurants you'll love
Chesapeake's top cuisines
Must-try Chesapeake restaurants
More about Pollard's Chicken
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pollard's Chicken
717 Battlefield Blvd S, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Large Tender Bite (9)
|$5.49
|Party Wing
|$2.00
|2pc Chicken 2 veg. and puff
|$7.55
More about Winston's Cafe
GRILL
Winston's Cafe
1412 Greenbrier Parkway Suite 133, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Small Onion Rings
|$3.00
|Meatloaf Dinner Portion
|$13.00
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.00
More about Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
4201 Indian River Rd, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|1 Fried Devil
|$5.00
100% claw meat seasoned with the classic Wicker family recipe then dipped in our famous batter and fried to a golden perfection.
|4 for 3
|$12.00
8 Hard Crabs cleaned and paired together, dipped in our famous batter and fried to a golden crisp! Hot Sauce and Vinegar recommended.
|Seafood Platter
|$31.00
A Wicker's Classic! Three shrimp, scallops, and oysters, a mini crab cake, and a fillet of flounder served with two sides.
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
500 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Award Winning Crab Dip
|$14.00
Our Famous Crab Dip Served with Old Bay Seasoned Tortilla Chips
|Blackened Steak Bites
|$14.00
Bite-sized Pieces of Cajun-Rubbed Steak
|Fish N Chips Basket
|$15.00
8 oz Fried Cod Filet
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Wings - 6
|$7.99
|Pretzel Bites
|$7.99
|Wings - 24
|$25.99
More about Momo Kitchen
Momo Kitchen
473 Kempsville Road, Suite 107, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Steam Momo
|$9.99
Steam Dumplings With Choice of Home-Made Sauce
|Momo Soup Chicken
|$9.99
5 Pcs of Steamed Chicken MOMO Cooked in Chicken Soup
|Fried Momo
|$10.99
Fried Dumplings With Choice Of Home-Made Sauce
More about Tapioca Go
SMOOTHIES
Tapioca Go
1434 Sam's Dr #106, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Volcannno w. Foam & Nut
Brown Sugar Bubble with Lactose Free Whole Milk, included snow cream (sweet cream) and peanut on top. (Tapioca are included, only served in Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Starting 2 PM)
|Honeydew Milk Tea
Melon Flavor Milk Tea (Tapioca bubble is not included)
|Thai Tea
|$3.25
Thai drink made from tea, half & half and sugar, served with cold. Not Thai Tea Powder (Tapioca are not included)
More about Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake
Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake
733 Eden Way North, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Fish Platter
|$15.00
2 Wild Caught Fried Whiting, 2 hushpuppies, and a regular side (fish may contain bones)
|Crabby Sandwich
|$20.00
Fried Crab Cake on a Sweet Hawaiian Bun with Got Fish? and Cocktail sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Crabby Sauce Served with a regular side
|Crabby Fries
|$12.00
Crispy Seasoned Waffle Fries topped with our Signature Crabby Sauce
More about Currituck Crab Pot Company
Currituck Crab Pot Company
501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|CrabPot
|$40.95
1 Pound Snow Crab Legs, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the cob, & Potatoes.
Add 1lb crab for $20
|Cornbread 2 Slices
|$5.00
2 large pieces of yummy corn bread with butter
|1 Lb. EZ-Peel Shrimp
|$17.95
1 Pound steamed shrimp
More about The Egg Bistro
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Waffle
|$10.99
Fresh Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
|Infused Pancakes
|$12.99
Two large buttermilk pancakes infused with your choice of one of the following: blueberries, strawberries, bananas, pecans, chocolate chips or oreo pieces. Topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
|CYO Omelet
|$10.99
Choice of one meat, two veggies and one cheese
Additional meats (1.99 each • Additional cheeses or veggies 99¢ each)
More about Baker's Crust
Baker's Crust
1244 Greenbrier Pkwy #510, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$11.50
toasted multigrain bread, mixed greens, mashed avocado, poached egg, rainbow microgreens.
|Ham Scrambler
|$12.00
three eggs scrambled with ham and cheddar cheese, your choice of
applewood smoked bacon or maple sausage links, served with hashbrowns
and your choice of toast.
|Fresh Berry & Greek Yogurt Bowl
|$11.50
vanilla greek yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, harvest granola &
honey oats.
More about Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille
Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille
445 N. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Shrimp Platter
|$17.00
hand breaded shrimp, with slaw and choice of side
|1\\2 Calamari
|$12.00
served with marinara
|Chicken Tenders
|$15.00
Hand breaded with your choice of dipping sauce. 1 side
More about Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake
Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake
510 Belaire Avenue, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Small Puggle
|$12.00
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh
Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta.
Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
|Medium Rottweiler
|$17.00
Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet
Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet
and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.
|Small Rottweiler
|$13.00
Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet
Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet
and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.
More about Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
PIZZA
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Calamari
|$14.00
Tender Calamari, Lightly Battered and Fried. Served with Lemon Wedges and Marinara Sauce
|Carne
|$20.00
Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Garlic Bread
|$9.00
Pizza Dough with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, and Romano Cheese. Served with Marinara
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
123 Battlefield Blvd N Suite H, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Wings - 6
|$7.99
|Wings - 24
|$25.99
|Wings - 12
|$13.49