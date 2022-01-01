Chesapeake restaurants you'll love

Chesapeake restaurants
Toast
  Chesapeake

Must-try Chesapeake restaurants

Pollard's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pollard's Chicken

717 Battlefield Blvd S, Chesapeake

Avg 4.4 (1298 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Tender Bite (9)$5.49
Party Wing$2.00
2pc Chicken 2 veg. and puff$7.55
More about Pollard's Chicken
Winston's Cafe image

GRILL

Winston's Cafe

1412 Greenbrier Parkway Suite 133, Chesapeake

Avg 4.4 (682 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Onion Rings$3.00
Meatloaf Dinner Portion$13.00
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.00
More about Winston's Cafe
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood

4201 Indian River Rd, Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (3918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 Fried Devil$5.00
100% claw meat seasoned with the classic Wicker family recipe then dipped in our famous batter and fried to a golden perfection.
4 for 3$12.00
8 Hard Crabs cleaned and paired together, dipped in our famous batter and fried to a golden crisp! Hot Sauce and Vinegar recommended.
Seafood Platter$31.00
A Wicker's Classic! Three shrimp, scallops, and oysters, a mini crab cake, and a fillet of flounder served with two sides.
More about Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse image

 

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

500 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Award Winning Crab Dip$14.00
Our Famous Crab Dip Served with Old Bay Seasoned Tortilla Chips
Blackened Steak Bites$14.00
Bite-sized Pieces of Cajun-Rubbed Steak
Fish N Chips Basket$15.00
8 oz Fried Cod Filet
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
Big Woody's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872, Chesapeake

Avg 4.1 (1422 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings - 6$7.99
Pretzel Bites$7.99
Wings - 24$25.99
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill
Momo Kitchen image

 

Momo Kitchen

473 Kempsville Road, Suite 107, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steam Momo$9.99
Steam Dumplings With Choice of Home-Made Sauce
Momo Soup Chicken$9.99
5 Pcs of Steamed Chicken MOMO Cooked in Chicken Soup
Fried Momo$10.99
Fried Dumplings With Choice Of Home-Made Sauce
More about Momo Kitchen
Tapioca Go image

SMOOTHIES

Tapioca Go

1434 Sam's Dr #106, Chesapeake

Avg 4.7 (1283 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Volcannno w. Foam & Nut
Brown Sugar Bubble with Lactose Free Whole Milk, included snow cream (sweet cream) and peanut on top. (Tapioca are included, only served in Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Starting 2 PM)
Honeydew Milk Tea
Melon Flavor Milk Tea (Tapioca bubble is not included)
Thai Tea$3.25
Thai drink made from tea, half & half and sugar, served with cold. Not Thai Tea Powder (Tapioca are not included)
More about Tapioca Go
Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake image

 

Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake

733 Eden Way North, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish Platter$15.00
2 Wild Caught Fried Whiting, 2 hushpuppies, and a regular side (fish may contain bones)
Crabby Sandwich$20.00
Fried Crab Cake on a Sweet Hawaiian Bun with Got Fish? and Cocktail sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Crabby Sauce Served with a regular side
Crabby Fries$12.00
Crispy Seasoned Waffle Fries topped with our Signature Crabby Sauce
More about Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake
Currituck Crab Pot Company image

 

Currituck Crab Pot Company

501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CrabPot$40.95
1 Pound Snow Crab Legs, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the cob, & Potatoes.
Add 1lb crab for $20
Cornbread 2 Slices$5.00
2 large pieces of yummy corn bread with butter
1 Lb. EZ-Peel Shrimp$17.95
1 Pound steamed shrimp
More about Currituck Crab Pot Company
The Egg Bistro image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake

Avg 4.5 (5107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle$10.99
Fresh Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
Infused Pancakes$12.99
Two large buttermilk pancakes infused with your choice of one of the following: blueberries, strawberries, bananas, pecans, chocolate chips or oreo pieces. Topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
CYO Omelet$10.99
Choice of one meat, two veggies and one cheese
Additional meats (1.99 each • Additional cheeses or veggies 99¢ each)
More about The Egg Bistro
Baker's Crust image

 

Baker's Crust

1244 Greenbrier Pkwy #510, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$11.50
toasted multigrain bread, mixed greens, mashed avocado, poached egg, rainbow microgreens.
Ham Scrambler$12.00
three eggs scrambled with ham and cheddar cheese, your choice of
applewood smoked bacon or maple sausage links, served with hashbrowns
and your choice of toast.
Fresh Berry & Greek Yogurt Bowl$11.50
vanilla greek yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, harvest granola &
honey oats.
More about Baker's Crust
Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille image

 

Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille

445 N. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Platter$17.00
hand breaded shrimp, with slaw and choice of side
1\\2 Calamari$12.00
served with marinara
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Hand breaded with your choice of dipping sauce. 1 side
More about Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille
Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake image

 

Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake

510 Belaire Avenue, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Puggle$12.00
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh
Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta.
Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
Medium Rottweiler$17.00
Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet
Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet
and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.
Small Rottweiler$13.00
Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet
Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet
and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.
More about Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana image

PIZZA

Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana

500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11, Chesapeake

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Calamari$14.00
Tender Calamari, Lightly Battered and Fried. Served with Lemon Wedges and Marinara Sauce
Carne$20.00
Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Garlic Bread$9.00
Pizza Dough with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, and Romano Cheese. Served with Marinara
More about Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
Restaurant banner

 

Sals Pizza NY Style

701 battlefield blvd N suite L, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hawaiian
