Chesapeake American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Chesapeake
More about Winston's Cafe
GRILL
Winston's Cafe
1412 Greenbrier Parkway Suite 133, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Meatloaf Dinner Portion
|$13.00
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.00
|Small Onion Rings
|$3.00
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
500 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Award Winning Crab Dip
|$14.00
Our Famous Crab Dip Served with Old Bay Seasoned Tortilla Chips
|Blackened Steak Bites
|$14.00
Bite-sized Pieces of Cajun-Rubbed Steak
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
2 Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico de Gallo
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Wings - 6
|$7.99
|Pretzel Bites
|$7.99
|Wings - 24
|$25.99
More about The Egg Bistro
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Infused Pancakes
|$12.99
Two large buttermilk pancakes infused with your choice of one of the following: blueberries, strawberries, bananas, pecans, chocolate chips or oreo pieces. Topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
|Meat Lovers
|$11.99
Loaded with bacon, three kinds of
sausage and your choice of cheese
|Waffle
|$10.99
Fresh Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
More about Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille
Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille
445 N. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|1\\2 Calamari
|$12.00
served with marinara
|Shrimp Platter
|$17.00
hand breaded shrimp, with slaw and choice of side
|Chicken Tenders
|$15.00
Hand breaded with your choice of dipping sauce. 1 side