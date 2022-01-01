Chesapeake American restaurants you'll love

Winston's Cafe image

GRILL

Winston's Cafe

1412 Greenbrier Parkway Suite 133, Chesapeake

Avg 4.4 (682 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatloaf Dinner Portion$13.00
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.00
Small Onion Rings$3.00
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse image

 

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

500 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Award Winning Crab Dip$14.00
Our Famous Crab Dip Served with Old Bay Seasoned Tortilla Chips
Blackened Steak Bites$14.00
Bite-sized Pieces of Cajun-Rubbed Steak
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
2 Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico de Gallo
Big Woody's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872, Chesapeake

Avg 4.1 (1422 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings - 6$7.99
Pretzel Bites$7.99
Wings - 24$25.99
The Egg Bistro image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake

Avg 4.5 (5107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Infused Pancakes$12.99
Two large buttermilk pancakes infused with your choice of one of the following: blueberries, strawberries, bananas, pecans, chocolate chips or oreo pieces. Topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
Meat Lovers$11.99
Loaded with bacon, three kinds of
sausage and your choice of cheese
Waffle$10.99
Fresh Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille image

 

Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille

445 N. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1\\2 Calamari$12.00
served with marinara
Shrimp Platter$17.00
hand breaded shrimp, with slaw and choice of side
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Hand breaded with your choice of dipping sauce. 1 side
Big Woody's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

123 Battlefield Blvd N Suite H, Chesapeake

Avg 3.4 (169 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings - 6$7.99
Wings - 24$25.99
Wings - 12$13.49
