Chesapeake Chicken restaurants you'll love

Go
Chesapeake restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Chesapeake

Big Woody's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872, Chesapeake

Avg 4.1 (1422 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings - 6$7.99
Pretzel Bites$7.99
Wings - 24$25.99
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill
Big Woody's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

123 Battlefield Blvd N Suite H, Chesapeake

Avg 3.4 (169 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings - 6$7.99
Wings - 24$25.99
Wings - 12$13.49
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Sals Pizza NY Style

701 battlefield blvd N suite L, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hawaiian
More about Sals Pizza NY Style

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chesapeake

Boneless Wings

Cake

Calamari

French Fries

Crab Cakes

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Chesapeake to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston