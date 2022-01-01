Chesapeake pizza restaurants you'll love
Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake
510 Belaire Avenue, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Brussels Griffon - Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Fried Brussel sprouts tossed in our thai chili sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
|Medium Rottweiler
|$17.00
Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet
Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet
and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.
|Small Puggle
|$12.00
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh
Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta.
Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
More about Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
PIZZA
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Calamari
|$14.00
Tender Calamari, Lightly Battered and Fried. Served with Lemon Wedges and Marinara Sauce
|Carne
|$20.00
Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Garlic Bread
|$9.00
Pizza Dough with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, and Romano Cheese. Served with Marinara