Chesapeake pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Chesapeake

Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake image

 

Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake

510 Belaire Avenue, Chesapeake

Brussels Griffon - Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Fried Brussel sprouts tossed in our thai chili sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Medium Rottweiler$17.00
Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet
Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet
and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.
Small Puggle$12.00
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh
Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta.
Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana image

PIZZA

Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana

500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11, Chesapeake

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Calamari$14.00
Tender Calamari, Lightly Battered and Fried. Served with Lemon Wedges and Marinara Sauce
Carne$20.00
Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Garlic Bread$9.00
Pizza Dough with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, and Romano Cheese. Served with Marinara
Restaurant banner

 

Sals Pizza NY Style

701 battlefield blvd N suite L, Chesapeake

Hawaiian
