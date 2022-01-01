Chesapeake seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Chesapeake

Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood

4201 Indian River Rd, Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (3918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 Fried Devil$5.00
100% claw meat seasoned with the classic Wicker family recipe then dipped in our famous batter and fried to a golden perfection.
4 for 3$12.00
8 Hard Crabs cleaned and paired together, dipped in our famous batter and fried to a golden crisp! Hot Sauce and Vinegar recommended.
Seafood Platter$31.00
A Wicker's Classic! Three shrimp, scallops, and oysters, a mini crab cake, and a fillet of flounder served with two sides.
More about Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse image

 

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

500 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Award Winning Crab Dip$14.00
Our Famous Crab Dip Served with Old Bay Seasoned Tortilla Chips
Blackened Steak Bites$14.00
Bite-sized Pieces of Cajun-Rubbed Steak
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
2 Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico de Gallo
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
Currituck Crab Pot Company image

 

Currituck Crab Pot Company

501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ShrabPot$33.95
1/2 Pound Snow Crab Legs, 1/2 Pound EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes.
ShrimpPot$27.95
1 Pound EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes.
Cornbread 2 Slices$5.00
2 large pieces of yummy corn bread with butter
More about Currituck Crab Pot Company
Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille image

 

Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille

445 N. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1\\2 Calamari$12.00
served with marinara
Shrimp Platter$17.00
hand breaded shrimp, with slaw and choice of side
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Hand breaded with your choice of dipping sauce. 1 side
More about Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille

