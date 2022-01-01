Chesapeake seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Chesapeake
More about Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
4201 Indian River Rd, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|1 Fried Devil
|$5.00
100% claw meat seasoned with the classic Wicker family recipe then dipped in our famous batter and fried to a golden perfection.
|4 for 3
|$12.00
8 Hard Crabs cleaned and paired together, dipped in our famous batter and fried to a golden crisp! Hot Sauce and Vinegar recommended.
|Seafood Platter
|$31.00
A Wicker's Classic! Three shrimp, scallops, and oysters, a mini crab cake, and a fillet of flounder served with two sides.
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
500 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|Award Winning Crab Dip
|$14.00
Our Famous Crab Dip Served with Old Bay Seasoned Tortilla Chips
|Blackened Steak Bites
|$14.00
Bite-sized Pieces of Cajun-Rubbed Steak
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
2 Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico de Gallo
More about Currituck Crab Pot Company
Currituck Crab Pot Company
501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|ShrabPot
|$33.95
1/2 Pound Snow Crab Legs, 1/2 Pound EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes.
|ShrimpPot
|$27.95
1 Pound EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes.
|Cornbread 2 Slices
|$5.00
2 large pieces of yummy corn bread with butter
More about Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille
Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille
445 N. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake
|Popular items
|1\\2 Calamari
|$12.00
served with marinara
|Shrimp Platter
|$17.00
hand breaded shrimp, with slaw and choice of side
|Chicken Tenders
|$15.00
Hand breaded with your choice of dipping sauce. 1 side