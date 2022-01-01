Avocado toast in Chesapeake
Chesapeake restaurants that serve avocado toast
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake
|Avocado Toast
|$12.99
Toasted baguettes topped with a blended spread of avocado, goat cheese and fresh lemon juice then topped with cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, chia seeds and roma tomatoes. Drizzled with olive oil and our housemade balsamic dressing.
Served with hard-boiled egg slices on a bed of
arugula