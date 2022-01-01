Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Chesapeake

Chesapeake restaurants
Toast

Chesapeake restaurants that serve avocado toast

The Egg Bistro image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake

Avg 4.5 (5107 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.99
Toasted baguettes topped with a blended spread of avocado, goat cheese and fresh lemon juice then topped with cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, chia seeds and roma tomatoes. Drizzled with olive oil and our housemade balsamic dressing.
Served with hard-boiled egg slices on a bed of
arugula
More about The Egg Bistro
Avocado Toast image

 

Baker's Crust

1244 Greenbrier Pkwy #510, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$11.50
toasted multigrain bread, mixed greens, mashed avocado, poached egg, rainbow microgreens.
More about Baker's Crust

