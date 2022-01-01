Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bratwurst in Chesapeake

Go
Chesapeake restaurants
Toast

Chesapeake restaurants that serve bratwurst

The Egg Bistro image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake

Avg 4.5 (5107 reviews)
Takeout
Plant Based Vegan Bratwurst$3.99
Vegan Bratwurst Sandwich$11.99
Vegan beyond bratwurst grilled
with onions, green peppers, and
roasted red peppers. Served on a
sub roll. Try it with Dave's creamy
roasted garlic and pepper sauce
More about The Egg Bistro
Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake image

 

Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake

510 Belaire Avenue, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beer Bratwurst$10.00
Your choice of Guinness or Bavarian Beer bratwurst; served on
an authentic bratwurst bun with sauerkraut side and choice of
mustard (yellow, stone, or beer). Add a side of our German potato
salad for +$2.00
More about Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake

Browse other tasty dishes in Chesapeake

Calamari

Mussels

Fish And Chips

Chicken Wraps

Boneless Wings

Crab Cakes

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Map

More near Chesapeake to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston