Bratwurst in Chesapeake
Chesapeake restaurants that serve bratwurst
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake
|Plant Based Vegan Bratwurst
|$3.99
|Vegan Bratwurst Sandwich
|$11.99
Vegan beyond bratwurst grilled
with onions, green peppers, and
roasted red peppers. Served on a
sub roll. Try it with Dave's creamy
roasted garlic and pepper sauce
Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake
510 Belaire Avenue, Chesapeake
|Beer Bratwurst
|$10.00
Your choice of Guinness or Bavarian Beer bratwurst; served on
an authentic bratwurst bun with sauerkraut side and choice of
mustard (yellow, stone, or beer). Add a side of our German potato
salad for +$2.00