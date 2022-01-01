Burritos in Chesapeake
Chesapeake restaurants that serve burritos
More about City Deli
City Deli
450 S Battlefield Blvd Ste A, Chesapeake
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.25
Two Eggs Scrambled with Shredded Cheese
More about The Egg Bistro
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake
|CYO Breakfast Burrito
|$11.99
Choice of one meat, two veggies and one cheese
(Additional meats 1.99 each •Additional cheeses or veggies 99¢ each)
|Carnitas Breakfast Burrito
|$11.99
Tender pork carnitas, scrambled
eggs*, housemade pico de gallo and
sriracha aioli in a flour tortilla. Served
with hash browns or grits.
|Burrito Light
|$11.99
Egg whites, tomatoes, asparagus, mushrooms, onions, spinach and your choice of cheese wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with fresh fruit, a whole grapefruit, cup of oatmeal or arugula salad