Burritos in Chesapeake

Chesapeake restaurants
Toast

Chesapeake restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

City Deli

450 S Battlefield Blvd Ste A, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$6.25
Two Eggs Scrambled with Shredded Cheese
More about City Deli
The Egg Bistro image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake

Avg 4.5 (5107 reviews)
Takeout
CYO Breakfast Burrito$11.99
Choice of one meat, two veggies and one cheese
(Additional meats 1.99 each •Additional cheeses or veggies 99¢ each)
Carnitas Breakfast Burrito$11.99
Tender pork carnitas, scrambled
eggs*, housemade pico de gallo and
sriracha aioli in a flour tortilla. Served
with hash browns or grits.
Burrito Light$11.99
Egg whites, tomatoes, asparagus, mushrooms, onions, spinach and your choice of cheese wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with fresh fruit, a whole grapefruit, cup of oatmeal or arugula salad
More about The Egg Bistro

