Chicken burritos in Chesapeake
Chesapeake restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about Chick N Roll - Chesapeake
Chick N Roll - Chesapeake
1426 North Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake
|Chicken Burrito Wrap
|$7.95
Introducing our mouth-watering Chicken Burrito Wrap, a delicious and satisfying meal that's perfect for any time of day! Our wrap is filled with juicy and tender chicken, crispy iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, and a three-cheese blend, all wrapped up in a warm and soft tortilla.