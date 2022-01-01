Chicken tenders in Chesapeake

Chesapeake restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Winston's Cafe image

GRILL

Winston's Cafe

1412 Greenbrier Parkway Suite 133, Chesapeake

Avg 4.4 (682 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$10.00
More about Winston's Cafe
Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille image

 

Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille

445 N. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Hand breaded with your choice of dipping sauce. 1 side
More about Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille

