Clam chowder in Chesapeake

Chesapeake restaurants
Chesapeake restaurants that serve clam chowder

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood

4201 Indian River Rd, Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (3918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quart of Clam Chowder$20.00
Cup of Clam Chowder$4.50
Pint of Clam Chowder$10.00
More about Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
Consumer pic

 

Cuban American

805 N Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Chowder$0.00
More about Cuban American

