Clam chowder in
Chesapeake
/
Chesapeake
/
Clam Chowder
Chesapeake restaurants that serve clam chowder
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
4201 Indian River Rd, Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(3918 reviews)
Quart of Clam Chowder
$20.00
Cup of Clam Chowder
$4.50
Pint of Clam Chowder
$10.00
More about Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
Cuban American
805 N Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake
No reviews yet
Clam Chowder
$0.00
More about Cuban American
