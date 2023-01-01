Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Chesapeake
/
Chesapeake
/
Cookies
Chesapeake restaurants that serve cookies
Neat Bird
565 Belaire Ave, Chesapeake
No reviews yet
Big ol' Cookie
$9.00
More about Neat Bird
Got Fish? Seafood
733 Eden Way North, Chesapeake
No reviews yet
Butter Crunch Cookie
$1.50
Freshly Baked Toffee Cookie
3 Butter Crunch Cookies
$4.00
Dozen Cookies
$16.00
More about Got Fish? Seafood
Browse other tasty dishes in Chesapeake
Tacos
Quesadillas
Tuna Steaks
Calamari
Garden Salad
Cheeseburgers
Fish And Chips
Cake
More near Chesapeake to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(166 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.3
(78 restaurants)
Newport News
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(33 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Suffolk
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Moyock
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(166 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(12 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(991 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1973 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1048 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(268 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(399 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston