Garden salad in Chesapeake

Chesapeake restaurants
Chesapeake restaurants that serve garden salad

Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake image

 

Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake

733 Eden Way North, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$6.00
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, cheddar blend, parmesan garlic corn. Choice of Sweet Vidalia Onion, or Avocado Ranch Dressing.
More about Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake
The Egg Bistro image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake

Avg 4.5 (5107 reviews)
Takeout
Large House Garden Salad$9.99
Arugula and romaine lettuce with
Roma tomatoes, cucumber, green
pepper, sprouts, carrots and red
onions. Topped with housemade
seasoned croutons
More about The Egg Bistro
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana image

PIZZA

Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana

500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11, Chesapeake

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Garden Salad$5.00
Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives
Garden Salad$11.00
Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, and Croutons
More about Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana

