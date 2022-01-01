Garden salad in Chesapeake
Chesapeake restaurants that serve garden salad
Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake
733 Eden Way North, Chesapeake
|Garden Salad
|$6.00
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, cheddar blend, parmesan garlic corn. Choice of Sweet Vidalia Onion, or Avocado Ranch Dressing.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake
|Large House Garden Salad
|$9.99
Arugula and romaine lettuce with
Roma tomatoes, cucumber, green
pepper, sprouts, carrots and red
onions. Topped with housemade
seasoned croutons
PIZZA
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11, Chesapeake
|Side Garden Salad
|$5.00
Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives
|Garden Salad
|$11.00
Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, and Croutons