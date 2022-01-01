Grits in Chesapeake
Chesapeake restaurants that serve grits
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
500 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake
|Shrimp & Grits
|$20.00
(6) Large Shrimp, served over Red Stone Ground Grits, Finished with Tasso Ham and Red Pepper Sauce
Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake
733 Eden Way North, Chesapeake
|Creamy Grits
|$4.00
Includes salt, pepper, butter, sugar, cheese
|Fish and Grits
|$11.00
1 Wild Caught Fried Whiting resting in Creamy Grits and topped with Crabby Sauce (Grits contain butter, sugar, salt, pepper, cheese)
|Fried Shrimp and Grits
|$14.00
5 Colossal Shrimp, Fried or Grilled, Served with a Large side of Creamy Grits (contains butter, sugar, salt, pepper, cheese)
The Egg Bistro
501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake
|Stone Ground Grits
|$2.99
|Shrimp & Grits
|$14.99
Grilled shrimp in a New Orleans style etouffee sauce of roasted red peppers, onions, butter and seasoning on top of a heaping serving of smoked gouda grits. Served with old bay cauliflower crostinis.
|Bennie & the Grits Benedict
|$14.99
Stone ground grit cakes
mixed with a blend of
three cheeses, sausage
and fried golden brown.
Topped with cajun grilled
shrimp, smoked surry
sausage, onions, roasted
red peppers, two poached
eggs and hollandaise sauce