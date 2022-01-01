Grits in Chesapeake

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse image

 

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

500 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
(6) Large Shrimp, served over Red Stone Ground Grits, Finished with Tasso Ham and Red Pepper Sauce
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
Item pic

 

Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake

733 Eden Way North, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Grits$4.00
Includes salt, pepper, butter, sugar, cheese
Fish and Grits$11.00
1 Wild Caught Fried Whiting resting in Creamy Grits and topped with Crabby Sauce (Grits contain butter, sugar, salt, pepper, cheese)
Fried Shrimp and Grits$14.00
5 Colossal Shrimp, Fried or Grilled, Served with a Large side of Creamy Grits (contains butter, sugar, salt, pepper, cheese)
More about Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake
The Egg Bistro image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake

Avg 4.5 (5107 reviews)
Takeout
Stone Ground Grits$2.99
Shrimp & Grits$14.99
Grilled shrimp in a New Orleans style etouffee sauce of roasted red peppers, onions, butter and seasoning on top of a heaping serving of smoked gouda grits. Served with old bay cauliflower crostinis.
Bennie & the Grits Benedict$14.99
Stone ground grit cakes
mixed with a blend of
three cheeses, sausage
and fried golden brown.
Topped with cajun grilled
shrimp, smoked surry
sausage, onions, roasted
red peppers, two poached
eggs and hollandaise sauce
More about The Egg Bistro

