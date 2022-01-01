Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Chesapeake

Go
Chesapeake restaurants
Toast

Chesapeake restaurants that serve lobsters

Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood

4201 Indian River Rd, Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (3918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl of Lobster Bisque$11.50
More about Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake image

 

Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake

733 Eden Way North, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Platter$25.00
Fried Lobster tail topped with roasted garlic and tomato aioli and scallions, crabby fries
Lobster Roll$20.00
Fried Lobster tail on a sweet Hawaiian split-top roll, topped with roasted garlic and tomato aioli and scallions.
Lobster Tail a la carte$19.00
Fried Lobster tail topped with roasted garlic and tomato aioli and scallions.
More about Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake
Item pic

 

Currituck Crab Pot Company

501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 Lobster$15.00
Lobster & Shrimp Pot for 2$49.99
1 lb. EZ Shrimp & 2 lobster tails. Includes steamed potatoes, corn, and sausage.
More about Currituck Crab Pot Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Chesapeake

Mac And Cheese

Pudding

Shrimp Basket

Calamari

Asian Chicken Salad

Grits

Quesadillas

Clams

Map

More near Chesapeake to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston