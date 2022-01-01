Pretzels in Chesapeake
Chesapeake restaurants that serve pretzels
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872, Chesapeake
|Pretzel Bites
|$7.99
Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake
510 Belaire Avenue, Chesapeake
|Jumbo Beer Pretzel
|$10.00
10” soft jumbo Bavarian pretzel served warm with your
choice of authentic stone ground German mustard,
Wasserhund’s Beer Mustard or Beer Cheese.
|Vanilla Bean Salted Pretzel
|$11.00
Our jumbo beer pretzel from Philly Pretzel
Factory in Virginia Beach covered with vanilla
bean sea salt and drizzled with house made beer
caramel, comes with a side of caramel cream
cheese for dipping.