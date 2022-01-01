Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Chesapeake

Go
Chesapeake restaurants
Toast

Chesapeake restaurants that serve reuben

Consumer pic

 

City Deli

450 S Battlefield Blvd Ste A, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
S2 Reuben$10.95
Lunch Menu items are served with a side of homemade Potato Salad, Black Bean Salad, Carrot Salad, Slaw, or Chips and a Pickle.
More about City Deli
The Egg Bistro image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake

Avg 4.5 (5107 reviews)
Takeout
New York Reuben$12.99
Sliced house cooked corned beef
with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and
thousand island dressing. Served
on your choice of white, wheat, rye,
or sourdough
Reuben's Rueben$14.99
Slow roasted corned beef brisket, house made corned beef hash, swiss cheese and a hint of sauerkraut. Topped with a drizzle of our house made roasted garlic thousand island aioli.
More about The Egg Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Chesapeake

Avocado Toast

French Fries

Coleslaw

Pudding

Fish And Chips

Mussels

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Map

More near Chesapeake to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (155 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (155 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (874 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1638 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (867 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston