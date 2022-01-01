Reuben in Chesapeake
Chesapeake restaurants that serve reuben
More about City Deli
City Deli
450 S Battlefield Blvd Ste A, Chesapeake
|S2 Reuben
|$10.95
Lunch Menu items are served with a side of homemade Potato Salad, Black Bean Salad, Carrot Salad, Slaw, or Chips and a Pickle.
More about The Egg Bistro
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake
|New York Reuben
|$12.99
Sliced house cooked corned beef
with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and
thousand island dressing. Served
on your choice of white, wheat, rye,
or sourdough
|Reuben's Rueben
|$14.99
Slow roasted corned beef brisket, house made corned beef hash, swiss cheese and a hint of sauerkraut. Topped with a drizzle of our house made roasted garlic thousand island aioli.