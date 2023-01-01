Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Chesapeake

Go
Chesapeake restaurants
Toast

Chesapeake restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood

4201 Indian River Rd, Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (3918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Wrap$14.00
More about Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
Item pic

 

Chick N Roll - Chesapeake

1426 North Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tempura Shrimp Burrito Wrap$9.45
Introducing our delicious and satisfying Tempura Shrimp Burrito Wrap, a mouth-watering fusion of Japanese and Mexican cuisine! Our wrap is filled with crispy tempura shrimp, fried onions, crispy iceberg lettuce, zesty red onions, and diced tomatoes, all wrapped up in a warm and soft tortilla.
More about Chick N Roll - Chesapeake

Browse other tasty dishes in Chesapeake

Po Boy

Chicken Sandwiches

Clam Chowder

Bratwurst

Chicken Burritos

Cheese Fries

Garlic Parmesan

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Chesapeake to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (14 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1067 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2125 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1155 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston