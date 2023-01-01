Shrimp wraps in Chesapeake
Chesapeake restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
More about Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
4201 Indian River Rd, Chesapeake
|Shrimp Wrap
|$14.00
More about Chick N Roll - Chesapeake
Chick N Roll - Chesapeake
1426 North Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake
|Tempura Shrimp Burrito Wrap
|$9.45
Introducing our delicious and satisfying Tempura Shrimp Burrito Wrap, a mouth-watering fusion of Japanese and Mexican cuisine! Our wrap is filled with crispy tempura shrimp, fried onions, crispy iceberg lettuce, zesty red onions, and diced tomatoes, all wrapped up in a warm and soft tortilla.