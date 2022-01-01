Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Chesapeake

Go
Chesapeake restaurants
Toast

Chesapeake restaurants that serve tacos

Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood

4201 Indian River Rd, Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (3918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Tuna Tacos$15.00
Chicken Tacos$12.00
More about Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse image

 

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

500 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
2 Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico de Gallo
Mahi Tacos$15.00
(2) Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico De Gallo and Tequila Lime Creme Fraiche. Served with Coleslaw, Garlic Fries, and (2) Hush Puppies.
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
Momo Kitchen image

 

Momo Kitchen

473 Kempsville Road, Suite 107, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MOMO Taco (3 pcs)$8.99
Delicious taco prepared with chicken momo or veggie momo filling, green pepper, and onion.
More about Momo Kitchen
Item pic

 

Currituck Crab Pot Company

501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Tacos
More about Currituck Crab Pot Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Chesapeake

Avocado Toast

Pretzels

Asian Salad

Shrimp Basket

Garden Salad

Bratwurst

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Chesapeake to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston