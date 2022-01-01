Tacos in Chesapeake
Chesapeake restaurants that serve tacos
More about Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
4201 Indian River Rd, Chesapeake
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
|Tuna Tacos
|$15.00
|Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
500 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
2 Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico de Gallo
|Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
(2) Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico De Gallo and Tequila Lime Creme Fraiche. Served with Coleslaw, Garlic Fries, and (2) Hush Puppies.
More about Momo Kitchen
Momo Kitchen
473 Kempsville Road, Suite 107, Chesapeake
|MOMO Taco (3 pcs)
|$8.99
Delicious taco prepared with chicken momo or veggie momo filling, green pepper, and onion.