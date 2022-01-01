Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Chesapeake

Chesapeake restaurants
Chesapeake restaurants that serve waffles

Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake image

 

Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake

733 Eden Way North, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Seasoned Waffle Fries$5.00
More about Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake
The Egg Bistro image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake

Avg 4.5 (5107 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Waffle
Chicken & Waffles$13.99
Belgian waffle topped with house battered fried chicken breast with a side of caramel bourbon sauce. Served with hash browns or grits
Waffle$6.99
More about The Egg Bistro
Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake image

 

Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake

510 Belaire Avenue, Chesapeake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SMALL Chicken & Waffle Pizza$14.00
More about Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake

