Waffles in Chesapeake
Chesapeake restaurants that serve waffles
More about Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake
Got Fish? Seafood Chesapeake
733 Eden Way North, Chesapeake
|Crispy Seasoned Waffle Fries
|$5.00
More about The Egg Bistro
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake
|Kid Waffle
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.99
Belgian waffle topped with house battered fried chicken breast with a side of caramel bourbon sauce. Served with hash browns or grits
|Waffle
|$6.99