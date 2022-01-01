Cheshire restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheshire Pizza & Ale
133 Highland Ave, Cheshire
|Just Fries
|$6.00
Crispy, golden, goodness
|Burrito Bowl
|$10.00
Cilantro lime rice, crispy iceberg lettuce, your choice of protein, sliced avocado, corn & bean salsa topped with sriracha ranch drizzle, crumbled queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips & fresh cilantro.
|Cubana Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, charred corn, black beans, diced cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, tortilla strips, served with sriracha ranch dressing
Viron Rondo Osteria
1721 Highland Ave, Cheshire
|Brussel Sprouts
|$12.00
pan roasted with pancetta, pepitas, honey Calabrian chili vinaigrette
|Caesar
|$12.00
chopped romaine hearts, garlic-thyme croutons, Parmigiana, classic caesar dressing
|Apple Salad GF
|$14.00
mixed greens, Granny Smith apples, gorgonzola, caramelized walnuts, craisins, white balsamic
Anthonys Pizzeria and Deli
912 South Main St., Cheshire