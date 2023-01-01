Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Cheshire

Cheshire restaurants
Cheshire restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheshire Pizza & Ale

133 Highland Ave, Cheshire

Avg 4.5 (196 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Rolls$9.00
2 Homemade Egg Rolls filled with seared ground beef, American cheese, bacon, diced pickles, onions and tomatoes.
Served with a side of thousand island dressing
Bacon & Truffle Burger$17.00
8oz burger, muenster cheese, bacon, tomato, herb truffle aioli, arugula, on a brioche bun
More about Cheshire Pizza & Ale
AJ Steakhouse

195 Highland Avenue, Cheshire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
THE BACON KING WAGYU BURGER$20.00
AJ SPECIAL
Fried onion, cheddar cheese, French Fries
More about AJ Steakhouse

