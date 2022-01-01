Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Cheshire
/
Cheshire
/
Chicken Tenders
Cheshire restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheshire Pizza & Ale
133 Highland Ave, Cheshire
Avg 4.5
(196 reviews)
Chicken Tenders
$10.00
Served with your choice of sauce
More about Cheshire Pizza & Ale
Viron Rondo Osteria
1721 Highland Ave, Cheshire
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Fingers
$8.00
More about Viron Rondo Osteria
Browse other tasty dishes in Cheshire
Cake
Chocolate Cake
Garlic Bread
Apple Salad
Paninis
Calamari
More near Cheshire to explore
Southington
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Plantsville
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Middlefield
No reviews yet
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1606 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston