Chicken wraps in Cheshire

Cheshire restaurants
Toast

Cheshire restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Cheshire Coffee

210 Old Towne Road, Cheshire

Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheshire Pizza & Ale

133 Highland Ave, Cheshire

Avg 4.5 (196 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
crispy buffalo chicken tenders, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing.
Crispy Chicken Honey Mustard Wrap$14.00
crispy breaded chicken, fontina cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon and honey mustard
Fiesta Chicken Wrap$14.00
crispy breaded chicken, pepper-jack cheese, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, lettuce and siracha ranch
AJ Steakhouse

195 Highland Avenue, Cheshire

CHICKEN BACON WRAP$16.80
Crispy Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, spicy Mayonnaise
