Egg rolls in Cheshire

Cheshire restaurants
Cheshire restaurants that serve egg rolls

Cheshire Coffee

210 Old Towne Road, Cheshire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon, Egg, & Gouda on Artisal Roll$6.50
More about Cheshire Coffee
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheshire Pizza & Ale

133 Highland Ave, Cheshire

Avg 4.5 (196 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef Reuben Egg Rolls$10.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, served with side of thousand island dipping sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Rolls$9.00
2 Homemade Egg Rolls filled with seared ground beef, American cheese, bacon, diced pickles, onions and tomatoes.
Served with a side of thousand island dressing
Pastrami Reuben Egg Rolls$9.00
More about Cheshire Pizza & Ale

