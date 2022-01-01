Paninis in Cheshire
Cheshire Pizza & Ale
133 Highland Ave, Cheshire
|Chicken Avocado Panini
|$13.00
Pressed Italian bread, fontina cheese, roasted chicken breast, sliced tomato, baby spinach, sliced avocado, herb mayo. Served with fries.
|Steak & Bleu Panini
|$16.00
6 oz steak, bleu cheese crumbles, horseradish aioli, fried onion strings, arugula on a pressed ciabatta roll
|Eggplant Panini
|$12.00
Lightly breaded & fried fresh eggplant, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roasted tomato aioli, balsamic glaze drizzle on pressed ciabatta. Served with fries.