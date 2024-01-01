Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Cheshire

Cheshire restaurants
Cheshire restaurants that serve scallops

Viron Rondo Osteria - 1721 Highland Ave

1721 Highland Ave, Cheshire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Day Boat Scallops$42.00
More about Viron Rondo Osteria - 1721 Highland Ave
Item pic

 

AJ Steakhouse

195 Highland Avenue, Cheshire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hibachi Scallop$28.35
Our hibachi fried noodle and rice, seasonal vegetables with scallop
Hibachi Chicken & Scallop$29.40
Our hibachi fried noodle and rice, seasonal vegetables with chicken and scallops
Hibachi Filet Mignon & Scallop$33.60
More about AJ Steakhouse

