Chesik’s Elmwood Inn -
Open today 4:00 PM - 2:30 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Location
441 Pennsylvania Highway 435, Elmhurst Township PA 18444
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
3D's Second - Covington - 328 Scranton Pocono Hwy
No Reviews
328 Scranton Pocono Hwy Covington Twp, PA 18444
View restaurant