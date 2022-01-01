Go
Toast

Chessie's Food Works of Stevenson

Come in and enjoy!

10423 Stevenson Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lobster (Roll)$24.00
Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries$8.00
Chicken Tacos$13.00
Taco Salad$15.00
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Maryland Crab Soup$7.00
Kids JR Smash$8.00
See full menu

Location

10423 Stevenson Road

Stevenson MD

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chessie's Food Truck- MD

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Jefe Food Truck

No reviews yet

Chessie's Mexican Side ... :)

Milk & Honey Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Valley Inn

No reviews yet

Our locally inspired menu and extensive bar program, coupled with a variety of dining experiences, makes The Valley Inn the perfect place to dine with family, enjoy cocktails with coworkers, watch sports with friends, or celebrate a special occasion.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston