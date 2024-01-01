Tacos in Chester

Our taco trays come in two styles! The Street style come with onion/cilantro and Cucumber/Radish and Limes on Soft Corn Tortillas. The Tex-Mex Tacos come topped with lettuce and Mexican cheese. Sour Cream is served on the side and the tacos come with "Double Deckered" with a soft flour tortilla and a hard shell. All Styles can choose up to three protein choices and come with our home-made salsa verde and roja!

