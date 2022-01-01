Chester Springs restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Limoncello Chester Springs
499 E Uwchlan Ave, Chester Springs
|Insalata Caesar (vg)
|$12.00
Romaine, herb croutons, shaved reggiano
|Seafood alla Vodka
|$30.00
Scallops, shrimp and lump crab, vodka rosé sauce over penne
|Chicken Limoncello
|$26.00
egg-dipped chicken, asparagus, lump crab, lemon, white wine sauce served with pasta or vegetable of the day
FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Southern Kitchen
123 Pottstown Pike, Chester Springs
|BBQ Shrimp & Grits
|$25.00
sweet potato grits, fried brussel sprouts, cheerwine BBQ, rosemary butter
|Buttermilk Biscuit Basket
|$6.00
seasonal farm butters
|Blackened Verlasso Salmon
|$28.00
bok choy, baon, smoked onion, butter beans, smoked buttermilk dressing
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Carmine's Parkside Pizza
180 Little Conestoga Rd, Chester Springs
|Mozz Sticks (6)
|$7.79
|Curly Fries
|$3.99
|10 Wings
|$14.79
Revival
240 Windgate Drive, Chester Springs
|Classic Margherita
|$19.00
fresh mozzarella, jersey tomatoes, fresh torn basil, pesto
|Classic Caesar
parmesan cheese, croutons
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
pomegranate, balsamic, parmesan cheese