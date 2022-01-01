Salmon in Chester Springs
Limoncello Chester Springs
499 E Uwchlan Ave, Chester Springs
|Insalata Di Salmon
|$22.00
Grilled salmon, mixed greens, asparagus, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumbers, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette
|Oragnic Salmon Puttanesca Family Style
|$95.00
wester ross salmon, tomato, olives, capers, garlic, fresh herbs, fingerling potatoes, broccoli rabe
|Organic Salmon Puttanesca
|$34.00
wester-ross salmon, tomato, olive, capers, garlic, fresh herbs, served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus