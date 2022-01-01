Chesterfield restaurants you'll love

Chesterfield restaurants
Toast
  • Chesterfield

Chesterfield's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Thai
Steakhouses
Must-try Chesterfield restaurants

3 Bay Bbq & Bakery image

 

3 Bay Bbq & Bakery

14195 Clayton Rd, Town And Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sloppy Rib Sandwich$11.49
Our Amazing Baby Back Ribs Shredded And Mixed With Our Own Sweet GG'S BBQ Sauce
Mac Attack$11.99
Mac and Cheese comes with No Side but extra cheese
3 Bay Mac & Cheese Side$4.69
More about 3 Bay Bbq & Bakery
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill

1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tender Dinner$13.50
Kids Cheeseburger$6.50
Duffy Cheeseburger$12.50
More about Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery

550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield

Avg 4.3 (1941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Wings$11.50
one pound of triple dry rubbed wings
Green Apple Salad$8.50
field greens, goat cheese, red onion, dried cherries, apple cider vinaigrette
Truffle Fries$10.50
parmesan, fresh herbs, with kalamata olive aioli
More about EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
Crushed Red - Chesterfield image

 

Crushed Red - Chesterfield

1684 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pick Up Stix$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
Regular Welcome Back Cobber$10.49
Roasted chicken breast, avocado, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola, croutons, & tomato with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Regular Farmer's Market$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
More about Crushed Red - Chesterfield
The Haus Pizzeria & Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

The Haus Pizzeria & Bar

14815 Clayton Rd, Chesterfield

Avg 4.3 (409 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12" Small$9.69
16" Carnivore$20.69
16" Supremo$19.69
More about The Haus Pizzeria & Bar
Global Quesadilla Company image

 

Global Quesadilla Company

189 Lamp and Lantern Village, Chesterfield

Avg 4.6 (1705 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.49
All Kids’ Quesadillas come with tortilla chips and a drink
Texas Quesadilla$12.49
Smoky sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla.
Chips & Queso$5.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.
More about Global Quesadilla Company
Jenny's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jenny's Diner

45 Forum Shopping Center,, Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (352 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Single Item Omelet$8.79
Choice of any cheese, veggie or meat
BYO Omelet$8.99
Choice of any cheese, veggie or meat
Eggs Benedict$11.89
2 poached eggs & Canadian Bacon on an English Muffin with Hollandaise Sauce on the side. Served with Home Fries
More about Jenny's Diner
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

294 Lamp and Lantern Village, Chesterfield

Avg 4.5 (2088 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
Cheese for 2$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
Pure Chocolate Fondue SM$18.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(272 cal per serving)
More about The Melting Pot
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Playboy$14.00
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
Sake (2pc)$6.00
fresh salmon
Edamame$5.00
steamed and salted soy beans
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Thai Sawadee image

 

Thai Sawadee

171 Hilltown Village Ctr., Chesterfield

Avg 3.8 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Curry Pot Stickers$8.00
Fried potstickers served with curry dipping sauce. Pork and Vegetables.
Pad Thai$13.50
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, topped with ground peanuts
Spicy Basil Beef$18.00
Beef, fresh chili peppers, garlic, onions, bell peppers, basil leaves
More about Thai Sawadee
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

17211 Chesterfield Airport Road, CHESTERFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
Vanilla Latte
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Breakfast Bowl$9.99
quinoa, arugula, sweet potatoes, avocado mash, black sesame seeds & a fried egg tossed in a hot sauce vinaigrette
More about Kaldi's Coffee
QuesaDons image

 

QuesaDons

14100 Clayton Road, Town and Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizzadilla$9.00
Our Cheese PizzaDilla generously stuffed with pepperonis. Great for hikes and long walks on the beach.
Cheese Pizzadilla$8.00
Our Cheese PizzaDilla is generously stuffed with provolone and mozzarella cheese. Great for that picky eater
Chili Con Queso$5.00
Rich and meaty this queso delivers on flavor. Spiced Ground Beef, Blend of Cheeses, onions, jalapenos, garlic, cream, and secret ingredient Passenger Chili Crisp. Comes with chips and is gluten free.
More about QuesaDons
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria image

 

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

14171 Clayton Road, Town and Country

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
EZZO PEPPERONI$21.00
OLIO NUOVO + STRACCIATELLA + EZZO PEPPERONI + WILDFLOWER HONEY + CALABRIAN CHILI PASTE
CANNELLINI BEAN DIP$11.00
PIZZA BIANCA + CANNELINNI BEAN DIP
BREAD SERVICE$6.00
PIZZA BIANCA + OLIO NUOVO + SEA SALT
More about Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Bishop's Post image

SOUPS • SALADS

Bishop's Post

16125 W Chesterfield Parkway, Chesterfield

Avg 4.5 (2391 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FRIDAY Fish Fry (4)$40.00
Chicken Wings$13.00
Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Bishop's Post
Viviano's Festa Italiano image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viviano's Festa Italiano

150 Four Seasons Shopping Center, Chesterfield

Avg 4.7 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Festa Italiano$11.49
1/2 Viviano's Special Salad$6.49
FULL Pasta Con Broccoli$11.99
More about Viviano's Festa Italiano
The Country Club image

 

The Country Club

288 Lamp And Lantern Village, Town And Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Tuna Sandwich$13.99
Grilled tuna steak, lightly seasoned and topped with swiss cheese and chipotle ranch.
Double Smash Burger$13.99
Two hand pattied burgers, with two pieces of american cheese and lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with Wimpy sauce.
Chicken Strips$10.99
Choice of Sauce
More about The Country Club
McArthur's Bakery image

 

McArthur's Bakery

13700 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about McArthur's Bakery
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CORNER SLIDERS$12.50
3 mini burger of our proprietary blend seared with grilled onions & cheddar cheese.
FISH N CHIPS$13.00
Gluten free panko breaded white fish served w/ GF pub chips and coleslaw.
STEAK SALAD$14.00
Bibb lettuce, beef tenderloin, madeira wine reduction, GF onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes. Served with Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Talayna’s image

 

Talayna’s

68 Four Seasons Shopping Center, Town And Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Talayna’s
Restaurant banner

 

UKraft-Chesterfield

14888 Clayton Road, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about UKraft-Chesterfield
Restaurant banner

 

Oishi Sushi - Chesterfield

100 Public Works Drive, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Oishi Sushi - Chesterfield

