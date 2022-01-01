Chesterfield restaurants you'll love
Chesterfield's top cuisines
Must-try Chesterfield restaurants
3 Bay Bbq & Bakery
14195 Clayton Rd, Town And Country
|Popular items
|Sloppy Rib Sandwich
|$11.49
Our Amazing Baby Back Ribs Shredded And Mixed With Our Own Sweet GG'S BBQ Sauce
|Mac Attack
|$11.99
Mac and Cheese comes with No Side but extra cheese
|3 Bay Mac & Cheese Side
|$4.69
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$13.50
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.50
|Duffy Cheeseburger
|$12.50
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$11.50
one pound of triple dry rubbed wings
|Green Apple Salad
|$8.50
field greens, goat cheese, red onion, dried cherries, apple cider vinaigrette
|Truffle Fries
|$10.50
parmesan, fresh herbs, with kalamata olive aioli
Crushed Red - Chesterfield
1684 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield
|Popular items
|Pick Up Stix
|$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
|Regular Welcome Back Cobber
|$10.49
Roasted chicken breast, avocado, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola, croutons, & tomato with field greens. Goddess dressing.
|Regular Farmer's Market
|$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
The Haus Pizzeria & Bar
14815 Clayton Rd, Chesterfield
|Popular items
|12" Small
|$9.69
|16" Carnivore
|$20.69
|16" Supremo
|$19.69
Global Quesadilla Company
189 Lamp and Lantern Village, Chesterfield
|Popular items
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.49
All Kids’ Quesadillas come with tortilla chips and a drink
|Texas Quesadilla
|$12.49
Smoky sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla.
|Chips & Queso
|$5.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jenny's Diner
45 Forum Shopping Center,, Chesterfield
|Popular items
|Single Item Omelet
|$8.79
Choice of any cheese, veggie or meat
|BYO Omelet
|$8.99
Choice of any cheese, veggie or meat
|Eggs Benedict
|$11.89
2 poached eggs & Canadian Bacon on an English Muffin with Hollandaise Sauce on the side. Served with Home Fries
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
294 Lamp and Lantern Village, Chesterfield
|Popular items
|Classic Alpine SM
|$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
|Cheese for 2
|$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
|Pure Chocolate Fondue SM
|$18.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(272 cal per serving)
Wasabi Sushi Bars
1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country
|Popular items
|Playboy
|$14.00
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
|Sake (2pc)
|$6.00
fresh salmon
|Edamame
|$5.00
steamed and salted soy beans
Thai Sawadee
171 Hilltown Village Ctr., Chesterfield
|Popular items
|Curry Pot Stickers
|$8.00
Fried potstickers served with curry dipping sauce. Pork and Vegetables.
|Pad Thai
|$13.50
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, topped with ground peanuts
|Spicy Basil Beef
|$18.00
Beef, fresh chili peppers, garlic, onions, bell peppers, basil leaves
Kaldi's Coffee
17211 Chesterfield Airport Road, CHESTERFIELD
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
|Vanilla Latte
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
|Breakfast Bowl
|$9.99
quinoa, arugula, sweet potatoes, avocado mash, black sesame seeds & a fried egg tossed in a hot sauce vinaigrette
QuesaDons
14100 Clayton Road, Town and Country
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizzadilla
|$9.00
Our Cheese PizzaDilla generously stuffed with pepperonis. Great for hikes and long walks on the beach.
|Cheese Pizzadilla
|$8.00
Our Cheese PizzaDilla is generously stuffed with provolone and mozzarella cheese. Great for that picky eater
|Chili Con Queso
|$5.00
Rich and meaty this queso delivers on flavor. Spiced Ground Beef, Blend of Cheeses, onions, jalapenos, garlic, cream, and secret ingredient Passenger Chili Crisp. Comes with chips and is gluten free.
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
14171 Clayton Road, Town and Country
|Popular items
|EZZO PEPPERONI
|$21.00
OLIO NUOVO + STRACCIATELLA + EZZO PEPPERONI + WILDFLOWER HONEY + CALABRIAN CHILI PASTE
|CANNELLINI BEAN DIP
|$11.00
PIZZA BIANCA + CANNELINNI BEAN DIP
|BREAD SERVICE
|$6.00
PIZZA BIANCA + OLIO NUOVO + SEA SALT
SOUPS • SALADS
Bishop's Post
16125 W Chesterfield Parkway, Chesterfield
|Popular items
|FRIDAY Fish Fry (4)
|$40.00
|Chicken Wings
|$13.00
|Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Viviano's Festa Italiano
150 Four Seasons Shopping Center, Chesterfield
|Popular items
|Festa Italiano
|$11.49
|1/2 Viviano's Special Salad
|$6.49
|FULL Pasta Con Broccoli
|$11.99
The Country Club
288 Lamp And Lantern Village, Town And Country
|Popular items
|Grilled Tuna Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled tuna steak, lightly seasoned and topped with swiss cheese and chipotle ranch.
|Double Smash Burger
|$13.99
Two hand pattied burgers, with two pieces of american cheese and lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with Wimpy sauce.
|Chicken Strips
|$10.99
Choice of Sauce
The Corner Pub & Grill
15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield
|Popular items
|CORNER SLIDERS
|$12.50
3 mini burger of our proprietary blend seared with grilled onions & cheddar cheese.
|FISH N CHIPS
|$13.00
Gluten free panko breaded white fish served w/ GF pub chips and coleslaw.
|STEAK SALAD
|$14.00
Bibb lettuce, beef tenderloin, madeira wine reduction, GF onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes. Served with Vinaigrette Dressing.
Talayna’s
68 Four Seasons Shopping Center, Town And Country
UKraft-Chesterfield
14888 Clayton Road, Chesterfield
Oishi Sushi - Chesterfield
100 Public Works Drive, Chesterfield