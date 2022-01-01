Chesterfield American restaurants you'll love
Crushed Red - Chesterfield
1684 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield
|Popular items
|Pick Up Stix
|$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
|Regular Welcome Back Cobber
|$10.49
Roasted chicken breast, avocado, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola, croutons, & tomato with field greens. Goddess dressing.
|Regular Farmer's Market
|$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
Global Quesadilla Company
189 Lamp and Lantern Village, Chesterfield
|Popular items
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.49
All Kids’ Quesadillas come with tortilla chips and a drink
|Texas Quesadilla
|$12.49
Smoky sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla.
|Chips & Queso
|$5.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.
SOUPS • SALADS
Bishop's Post
16125 W Chesterfield Parkway, Chesterfield
|Popular items
|FRIDAY Fish Fry (4)
|$40.00
|Chicken Wings
|$13.00
|Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
The Country Club
288 Lamp And Lantern Village, Town And Country
|Popular items
|Grilled Tuna Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled tuna steak, lightly seasoned and topped with swiss cheese and chipotle ranch.
|Double Smash Burger
|$13.99
Two hand pattied burgers, with two pieces of american cheese and lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with Wimpy sauce.
|Chicken Strips
|$10.99
Choice of Sauce