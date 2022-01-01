Chesterfield salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Chesterfield
More about Crushed Red - Chesterfield
Crushed Red - Chesterfield
1684 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield
|Popular items
|Pick Up Stix
|$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
|Regular Welcome Back Cobber
|$10.49
Roasted chicken breast, avocado, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola, croutons, & tomato with field greens. Goddess dressing.
|Regular Farmer's Market
|$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
More about The Haus Pizzeria & Bar
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
The Haus Pizzeria & Bar
14815 Clayton Rd, Chesterfield
|Popular items
|12" Small
|$9.69
|16" Carnivore
|$20.69
|16" Supremo
|$19.69