Apple salad in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants
Chesterfield restaurants that serve apple salad

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill

1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Apple Spinach Salad$9.00
Large Apple Spinach Salad$12.00
More about Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery

550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield

Avg 4.3 (1941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Apple Cashew Salad$9.50
field greens, goat cheese, red onion, dried cherries, apple cider vinaigrette
Green Apple Cashew Salad$8.50
field greens, goat cheese, red onion, dried cherries, cashews, apple cider vinaigrette
More about EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery

