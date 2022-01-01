Carbonara in Chesterfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery

550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield

Avg 4.3 (1941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carbonara$17.50
fresh fettuccine, spinach, bacon, english peas, and garlic cream sauce with egg
Item pic

PIZZA

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

14171 Clayton Road, Town and Country

Avg 4.4 (1233 reviews)
Takeout
BLACK GARLIC BUCATINI CARBONARA$24.00
BUCATINI NOODLE + SMOKED ALTO ADIGE SPECK PROSCIUTTO + ENGLISH PEAS + KALE + BLACK GARLIC BUTTER + LEMON + PECORINO ROMANO + EGG
Viviano's Festa Italiano image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viviano's Festa Italiano

150 Four Seasons Shopping Center, Chesterfield

Avg 4.7 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Pasta Carbonara$7.99
FULL Pasta Carbonara$12.99
