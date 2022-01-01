Carbonara in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve carbonara
More about EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield
|Carbonara
|$17.50
fresh fettuccine, spinach, bacon, english peas, and garlic cream sauce with egg
More about Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
PIZZA
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
14171 Clayton Road, Town and Country
|BLACK GARLIC BUCATINI CARBONARA
|$24.00
BUCATINI NOODLE + SMOKED ALTO ADIGE SPECK PROSCIUTTO + ENGLISH PEAS + KALE + BLACK GARLIC BUTTER + LEMON + PECORINO ROMANO + EGG