Cheese pizza in Chesterfield

Ingredients: Naturally Leavened '00' Wheat Flour Dough + Wood Fired Crust + Black Garlic + Burrata + Stracciatella + Fresh Garlic + Pecorino + Sea Salt + Chives

*Black Garlic Burrata Cheese Pizza contains wheat, milk

STORAGE AND PREPARATION:

TO STORE: Pizzas are shipped with very special temperature-controlled insulated packaging and dry ice. Most if not all dry ice evaporates during transit. Use caution when opening. Pizzas will arrive perfectly chilled. Freeze immediately.

TO SERVE: Keep frozen until ready to cook. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Remove packaging. Cook directly on rack for crispier crust. Cook on baking sheet or stone for softer crust. Bake 8-12 minutes. Cook to an internal temperature of 160 degrees measured by a food thermometer.

Slice and enjoy. Do not microwave.

