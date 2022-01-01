Cheese pizza in Chesterfield
Crushed Red - Chesterfield
1684 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield
|14'' Cheese Pizza
|$19.39
Crushed Red Organic tomato sauce and CR Mozzarella Cheese Blend
|Kids Cheese Pizza
The Corner Pub & Grill
15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield
|GF CHEESE PIZZA
|$11.00
Hand tossed cheese pizza. Add some toppings!!
PIZZA
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
14171 Clayton Road, Town and Country
|FROZEN BLACK GARLIC BURRATA CHEESE PIZZA
|$13.00
Ingredients: Naturally Leavened '00' Wheat Flour Dough + Wood Fired Crust + Black Garlic + Burrata + Stracciatella + Fresh Garlic + Pecorino + Sea Salt + Chives
*Black Garlic Burrata Cheese Pizza contains wheat, milk
STORAGE AND PREPARATION:
TO STORE: Pizzas are shipped with very special temperature-controlled insulated packaging and dry ice. Most if not all dry ice evaporates during transit. Use caution when opening. Pizzas will arrive perfectly chilled. Freeze immediately.
TO SERVE: Keep frozen until ready to cook. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Remove packaging. Cook directly on rack for crispier crust. Cook on baking sheet or stone for softer crust. Bake 8-12 minutes. Cook to an internal temperature of 160 degrees measured by a food thermometer.
Slice and enjoy. Do not microwave.
|KIDS CHEESE PIZZA
|$11.00
|CHEESE PIZZA KIT
|$15.00
2 DOUGH BALLS + SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA