Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Chesterfield

Go
Chesterfield restaurants
Toast

Chesterfield restaurants that serve chicken salad

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill

1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Walnut Salad$13.50
BBQ Chicken Salad$15.50
More about Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Crushed Red - Chesterfield

1684 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Chicken Salad Salad$9.99
Crushed Red Signature Blueberry Apple Chicken Salad on a bed of field greens with sweet peruvian peppers, granny smith apples, and dried cranberries. Smoky Chili Ranch Dressing.
Regular Chicken Salad Salad$11.99
Crushed Red Signature Blueberry Apple Chicken Salad on a bed of field greens with sweet peruvian peppers, granny smith apples, and dried cranberries. Smoky Chili Ranch Dressing.
More about Crushed Red - Chesterfield
Thai Sawadee image

 

Thai Sawadee

171 Hilltown Village Ctr., Chesterfield

Avg 3.8 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salad - Grilled Curry Chicken$17.00
Fresh green lettuce, curry marinated char-grilled chicken, creamy peanut dressing
More about Thai Sawadee
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
Bibb lettuce, grilled chicken, red pepper, cucumber, crispy chow mein noodles, mandarin orange, green onion, cilantro & sesame vinaigrette
CHICKEN FIESTA SALAD$14.00
Grilled Chicken on top of mixed greens, street corn salsa, cheese blend, pico de gallo, topped w/ cajun tortilla crumbles & sour cream served with buffalo ranch.
GF CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
Mixed Greens w/ breaded chicken strips (Buffalo or plain), cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese blend, red onion & peppercorn ranch
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Viviano's Festa Italiano image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viviano's Festa Italiano

150 Four Seasons Shopping Center, Chesterfield

Avg 4.7 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$6.49
More about Viviano's Festa Italiano
The Country Club image

 

The Country Club

288 Lamp And Lantern Village, Town And Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.99
Our house recipe! Homemade chicken salad served on sourdough with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Taco Salad$14.99
Seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, black olives and chili surrounded by plenty of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, sour cream, and salsa. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl.
More about The Country Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Chesterfield

Tuna Salad

Chips And Salsa

Grilled Chicken

Walnut Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Tacos

Burritos

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Chesterfield to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston