Chicken salad in Chesterfield
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country
|Chicken & Walnut Salad
|$13.50
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$15.50
Crushed Red - Chesterfield
1684 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield
|Small Chicken Salad Salad
|$9.99
Crushed Red Signature Blueberry Apple Chicken Salad on a bed of field greens with sweet peruvian peppers, granny smith apples, and dried cranberries. Smoky Chili Ranch Dressing.
|Regular Chicken Salad Salad
|$11.99
Crushed Red Signature Blueberry Apple Chicken Salad on a bed of field greens with sweet peruvian peppers, granny smith apples, and dried cranberries. Smoky Chili Ranch Dressing.
Thai Sawadee
171 Hilltown Village Ctr., Chesterfield
|Salad - Grilled Curry Chicken
|$17.00
Fresh green lettuce, curry marinated char-grilled chicken, creamy peanut dressing
The Corner Pub & Grill
15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield
|CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
Bibb lettuce, grilled chicken, red pepper, cucumber, crispy chow mein noodles, mandarin orange, green onion, cilantro & sesame vinaigrette
|CHICKEN FIESTA SALAD
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken on top of mixed greens, street corn salsa, cheese blend, pico de gallo, topped w/ cajun tortilla crumbles & sour cream served with buffalo ranch.
|GF CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.00
Mixed Greens w/ breaded chicken strips (Buffalo or plain), cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese blend, red onion & peppercorn ranch
Viviano's Festa Italiano
150 Four Seasons Shopping Center, Chesterfield
|1/2 Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$6.49
The Country Club
288 Lamp And Lantern Village, Town And Country
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.99
Our house recipe! Homemade chicken salad served on sourdough with lettuce and tomato
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$14.99
Seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, black olives and chili surrounded by plenty of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, sour cream, and salsa. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl.