Chicken sandwiches in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants
Chesterfield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery

550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield

Avg 4.3 (1941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
1/2 pound crispy fried chicken breast, tossed in chili oil, on demi-baguette, with chipotle aioli and dill pickle slices
More about EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
Blackened chicken breast topped w/ pepper jack cheese & onions served on a GF roll.
BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Blackened chicken breast topped w/ pepper jack cheese & onions served on a Brioche bun.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Chicken Bacon Sandwich image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

17211 Chesterfield Airport Road, CHESTERFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Sandwich$10.49
chicken breast, candied bacon, havarti cheese, greens & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Bishop's Post image

SOUPS • SALADS

Bishop's Post

16125 W Chesterfield Parkway, Chesterfield

Avg 4.5 (2391 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Bishop's Post
The Country Club image

 

The Country Club

288 Lamp And Lantern Village, Town And Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Hand breaded chicken breast dipped in hot sauce, topped with swiss cheese on a toasted country bun.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.99
Our house recipe! Homemade chicken salad served on sourdough with lettuce and tomato
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
More about The Country Club

