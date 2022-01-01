Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants
Chesterfield restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill

1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Chicken Strips$8.00
Chicken Tender Dinner$15.00
More about Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF CHICKEN STRIPS$12.00
Made in house w/ our wheat free flour & special seasoning w/ choice of dipping sauce
GF KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$7.00
3 chicken strips breaded in house w/ wheat-free flour.
GF CHICKEN STRIP DINNER$14.75
Breaded in-house with wheat-free flour & seasoning served with your choice of side
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Viviano's Festa Italiano image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viviano's Festa Italiano

150 Four Seasons Shopping Center, Chesterfield

Avg 4.7 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips$5.99
More about Viviano's Festa Italiano
The Country Club image

 

The Country Club

288 Lamp And Lantern Village, Town And Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips$10.99
Choice of Sauce
More about The Country Club

