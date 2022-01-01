Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club salad in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants
Toast

Chesterfield restaurants that serve club salad

The Haus Pizzeria & Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

The Haus Pizzeria & Bar

14815 Clayton Rd, Chesterfield

Avg 4.3 (409 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LG Chicken Club Salad$9.50
More about The Haus Pizzeria & Bar
The Country Club image

 

The Country Club - 288 Lamp And Lantern Village

288 Lamp And Lantern Village, Town And Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Country Club Salad$11.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, croutons, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Half Country Club Salad$8.00
Half portion of our Country Club Salad
More about The Country Club - 288 Lamp And Lantern Village

