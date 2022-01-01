Curry chicken in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve curry chicken
Aaha! Restaurant
291 Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield
|Malabar Porotta (2pc) + Chicken Curry
|$9.99
|Chicken Curry
|$14.99
|Aaha! Chicken Curry (24 Oz)
|$15.99
Thai Sawadee - Chesterfiled
171 Hilltown Village Ctr., Chesterfield
|Chicken Yellow Curry
|$12.50
Mildly spicy thai yellow coconut curry, chicken, onion, potato
|Salad - Grilled Curry Chicken
|$17.00
Fresh green lettuce, curry marinated char-grilled chicken, creamy peanut dressing
|Chicken Red Curry
|$18.00
Chicken in red coconut curry sauce, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil leaves.